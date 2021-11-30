'We have got to save Christmas': Arundel and South Downs MP comments on approach to Omicron variant

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, commented on the new temporary and precautionary measures following the emergence of the Omicron variant in the UK.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “We’ve got to save Christmas, so I am pleased that the Government is taking a swift but balanced approach on this Omicron variant.

"I am hopeful the scientists can soon give us the reassurance we seek but it was right to take precautionary measures.

"The one thing we can all do is to get the booster jab as soon as eligible.”

The UK Government has introduced target measures against the new variant which contains a large number of spike protein mutations which may alter the behaviour of the virus with regards to vaccines and its transmissibility.

These measures include Day 2 PCR testing for international arrivals, self-isolation for all Omicron contacts regardless of vaccination status, and compulsory face-coverings in shops and on public transport.

The Government has also made clear that vaccines remain the best line of defence against this new variant.