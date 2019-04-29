‘We care for residents as if they were family’

A care home in Westhampnett has been recognised for the quality of its care and especial kindness from staff members.

Dovecote View in Claypit Lane was rated ‘good’ in all categories in its most recent inspection, published last month.

Manager Talisa Challis said the inspection result was down to the efforts of her team, who geninuely cared for residents as if they were their own relatives and went the extra mile in supporting residents’ families.

She said: ““We’re consistent, we’ve been rated good since the introduced the rating system five years ago.

“I’m very proud of the team, we’ve had a well established core care team, they’ve been here for a number of years, a wonderful hardworking team and that was recognised on the day.”

She said the inspectors from the Care and Quality Commission had said the home was on the ‘top end’ of good and Dovecote regularly had positive feedback.

The unannounced inspection in February found staff were ‘motivated and enjoyed their work’ and residents felt happy and cared for and were treated with dignity and respect.

It said a health care professional described the service as ‘a happy, cheerful place with staff who genuinely care’.