Wave of public support in hunt for dog lost down rabbit hole at Sussex park

A wave of public support has flowed in following the disappearance of a little dog down a rabbit hole at a Sussex park.

The dog - a Jack Russell crossbreed called Quinn - has now been missing for seven days after vanishing in Sandgate Park, Storrington.

Quinn with his owner Melissa Moremon SUS-191005-155626001

A massive search has been launched but so far there has been no sighting of the little dog.

Distraught owner Melissa Moremon, who works for the RSPCA animal charity at its headquarters in Southwater - where Quinn is a mascot - said: “I hate to think of him in the dark all alone wondering where I am and I am hoping someone might have some ideas what we can do to find him and bring him home.”

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to try to raise £2,500 to pay for specialist tracking equipment and by this afternoon nearly £1,900 had been raised.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media with messages of support for Melissa. One woman said: “Hoping and praying for some sighting.” And another posted: “Keeping my fingers crossed.”

There have also been suggestions that metal detectorists could join in the hunt for the lost pet.

Melissa said: “I have been overwhelmed with the support, I’m lucky to live in a such a dog-loving village, even complete strangers have been out looking for him for hours.”

Anyone with information about Quinn or who may be able to help locate him should contact 07776 196 254.

To donate to find Quinn, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpfindquinn?fbclid=IwAR09WgzRxXSX2lrcY7k8j-WRJsCn6XQyx6wmqqruRY-xGdtrcVGjyys7oNQ