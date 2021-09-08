Water party held for leavers at Horsham nursery

The 2021 year group and staff at Catkins Nursery in Blackbridge Lane enjoyed a good soaking as the children delighted in using super squirters on the practitioners.

They finished the afternoon with a beach themed fish finger and chips tea with plenty of ketchup, followed by ice lollies.

Each child was awarded their ‘I am ready for ‘big school’’ certificate and their very own personalised teddy, with the Catkins Nursery’s logo on its t-shirt.

Leavers at Catkins Nursery in Blackbridge Lane, Horsham SUS-210709-090332001