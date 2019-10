Worthing Model Railway Club was delighted with the turnout for its 55th annual exhibition, the ninth to be held at Durrington High School.

Peter Denton, chairman, said: “We are delighted that so many people turned up and obviously enjoying all the different exhibitions on show.”

Richard Ingram, restorer of tinplate trains. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993381a

