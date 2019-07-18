Warnings after spate of graffiti in Horsham town centre

New warnings over vandalism have gone out from Horsham District Council after a spate of graffiti daubed around Horsham town centre.

Council officials are warning that leaving graffiti on public property is an offence and are urging anyone who spots graffiti to act quickly and report it to police.

In one recent incident, vandals scrawled on equipment at Bennett’s Field playground prompting neighbourhood wardens to speak out on Twitter.

They posted: “We take pride in keeping Horsham a clean and pleasant place to live.

“If you see anyone carrying out graffit, please report it to the police.”

And a council spokeswoman added: “Horsham District Council was very disappointed to learn of the recent graffiti at the Bennett’s Field playground which appears to be part of a recent outbreak in and around the town centre.

“The council will be cleaning the graffiti from the equipment and seeks to remove all graffiti as quickly as possible, once reported.

“We encourage residents to report graffiti to our Environmental Operational Services team on 01403 733144 or online on the council’s website.

“Graffiti is an offence of criminal damage and if witnessed should be reported to Sussex Police on 101 or if you know someone who is causing graffiti and wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“If prosecuted, the offender could face a fine or even imprisonment. Under 16’s are not permitted to buy aerosol paint cans.”