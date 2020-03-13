Warning to Horsham dog owners after attack on eight sheep

A new warning has gone out to dog owners from Horsham police after eight sheep were attacked in the district.

Officers say that some of the sheep were left injured in the attack by a dog off its lead.

Police

They are warning all owners to ensure that their dogs are kept leashed in rural areas.

The warning follows another incident when a sheep died and two others suffered serious injuries following an attack by dogs on the South Downs near Lancing.

The dog walker was cautioned and issued vwith a community protection warning.

Police say that farmers can legally shoot dogs that are chasing livestock.