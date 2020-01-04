Warning over ‘strict rules’ issued to Horsham drone users

A warning over the ‘strict rules’ which apply to drone users has been issued by Horsham District Council.

From November 30 2019, any Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), as drones and model aircraft are officially known, that weighs between 250g and 20kg must now adhere to certain restrictions, a spokeswoman said.

News

Owners of all ages are new required to pass a theory test to gain an Operator ID, which shows they’re capable of flying the aircraft safely.

She added: “There are strict rules for flying a drone including keeping them at least 50m away from people and properties, always keeping the drone in sight, keeping away from aircraft and airports and adhering to privacy laws if the drone has a camera.

“Failure to keep to these rules could result in a hefty fine.”

For more information about the restrictions on drones visit the Horsham District Council website at www.horsham.gov.uk/community/drones-in-horsham-district

Read more: Sussex rail fare rise slammed as a ‘slap in the face for commuters’

Read more: Horsham district residents receive awards in Queen’s New Year honours list

Read more: These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond in the new year