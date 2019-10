Drivers are being warned of two weeks of disruption on a major Horsham road.

West Sussex Highways is to carry out works on the Worthing Road near Hop Oast from October 28 until November 15.

Multi-way traffic signals will be in place 24 hours a day during the works to install a refuge island and footway works for Horsham Football Club.

Roadworks in Worthing Road back in August caused extensive traffic queues when temporary traffic lights were installed.