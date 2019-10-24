Warning over A29 road closure

Drivers are being warned that part of the A29 at Billingshurst will be closed from tonight while roadworks take place.

Resurfacing work is being undertaken on the A29 at Stane Street and Hilland roundabout.

Traffic

The road will be closed overnight - from 8pm-5.30am - for two weeks from today.

A spokesman for contractors J Devine said: “We aim to reduce any inconvenience that may be caused by the works.”

He added: “Access to all Charles Church residents will be maintained throughout but at times during these works there may be a short wait at the entrance to allow the paver to complete its work.”