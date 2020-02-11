Warning: Contaminated meat and seafood ‘may be on sale in Horsham’

A warning is being issued to people in Horsham over ‘unsafe’ seafood and meat products.

The alert is being sounded by Horsham District Council which says that the potentially-contaminated food may be on sale in the area.

Contaminated meat and seafood 'may be on sale in Horsham SUS-201102-122559001

The council says that Manchester-based food manufacturer The Chicken Guy “has distributed various products including raw cut chicken, beef knuckles and frozen prawns to other food businesses.

“Both the products and the manufacturing premises themselves have been found to not be compliant with hygiene and labelling requirements.

“All products from The Chicken Guy Ltd, regardless of the displayed date code, are deemed unsafe and are being withdrawn from the market and recalled from consumers.

“Despite investigations by food safety officers in Manchester, it has not been possible to obtain a full list of products involved or who they have been supplied to.

“To this end, it is possible that affected products may on sale in the Horsham district.

“Customers or businesses who have purchased any products manufactured or distributed by The Chicken Guy Ltd are advised not to consume or sell them, and to contact Horsham District Council’s environmental health and licensing team on 01403 215 615 for further information.”