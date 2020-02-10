Warning after tumble dryer fire in Horsham

A warning has gone out from firefighters after they were called to a tumble dryer fire in Horsham.

A crew was called to the fire in a second floor flat in New Street just before 3pm on Wednesday (February 5).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

The fire was out when the crew arrived but they carried out an inspection using a thermal imaging camera to identify any hotspots.

A spokesman said: “It was then discovered that the tumble dryer was on a recall list issued by the manufacturer.”

Now West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is warning residents to check whether any of their electrical appliances have been recalled.

Horsham Watch Commander Alistair Green said: “We would urge everyone to check whether any of their electrical appliances have been affected by a product recall.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a tumble dryer in Horsham SUS-201002-115533001

“Anyone who has an appliance that has been recalled by the manufacturer should contact the company for further advice.

“West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging residents to register their appliances online to be kept updated about any product recalls that may affect them.

“Appliances up to 12 years old can be registered on the Register My Appliance website.”

More information on electrical fire safety can be found on the WSFRS website by searching for ‘electrical appliances’.