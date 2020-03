A warning has gone out from police after reports of lead being stolen from properties in Horsham and Southwater.

Horsham police say that thieves stole lead from above a shop door in Horsham and from a shed in Southwater.

Lead was stolen from a shed in Southwater

A spokesman said: “Please check your property. If you see anyone acting suspiciously or have noted any suspicious vehicles in your area then please report online or call 101.”