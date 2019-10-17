Walkers ‘risking their lives’ by wandering across South Downs airfield

Worried owners of a countryside airfield say walkers are risking their lives by wandering across airfield land.

Members of Southdown Gliding Club say that walkers - some with pushchairs and dogs - are ignoring an established footpath at Parham Airfield and are strolling across landing areas.

Footpaths at Parham Airfield SUS-191017-123947001

Club chairman Craig Lowrie said walkers had made ‘illegal entrances’ to gain access. “I am not just concerned about our pilots and gliders, but also for the safety of members of the public,” he said.

“This is a ‘multi-hazard’ site with gliders, power planes and high speed winch cables in frequent use but people walk straight across the middle of the airfield.

“People doon’t know if we’re flying or not. There can be 10 or 15 gliders coming across later in the day. We can’t wait around while people get out of the way - we have to land.”

“I’m worried someone is going to get injured.”

He said the problem had been going on for some years but had intensified recently. He said the club - which has been at the site since 1974 - welcomed walkers who used approved footpaths but were concerned about illegal entrances.

“We have erected fences to close these off. They have been cut down. We then chopped down trees to block them. The trees have been removed with chainsaws. Most recently, we have blocked them with old glider trailers.

“It’s a case of a few spoiling it for the rest. People who enter via these illegal entrances frequently walk directly across the airfield.

“We are concerned for the safety of these people and our pilots who cannot ‘go around’ to avoid them like a powered craft would. When we approach these people we are frequently met with abuse.

“Some have even threatened to sue us if our gliders hit them.”

The airfield site is wholly owned by the Southdown Gliding Club and was bought in 2009 from the Parham Estate.