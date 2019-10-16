Walk in Horsham to raise funds for dementia

Members of a group of people living with dementia organised a public ‘memory walk’ around Horsham Park to show that you can live well with the condition.

The group, the Horsham Rusty Brains Focus On Dementia group, organised the walk for Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s largest dementia charity.

Tim Wilkins, the Alzheimer’s Society’s community engagement officer, said: “The Horsham memory walk once again proved to be a popular event in the Horsham Rusty Brains’ calendar. Over 100 people from across the Horsham district turned out to support their local Focus on Dementia group.

“Members of the group, who are all living well with dementia, organised and led the walk around Horsham park. Support from local businesses was fantastic with Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Tesco providing snacks.

“JR Print supplied all the printing, At Home estate agents put up property boards throughout Horsham and Saxon Weald donated the trophy for the walk.

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported the Rusty Brains and came out and united against dementia.”

Paul Hoskins, a member of Rusty Brains, lives in Horsham and has been promoting the town’s Memory Walk.

Earlier this year, he also appeared with actor Suranne Jones in the Alzheimer’s Society’s national campaign video for cupcake day.

He said: “What a fantastic event to raise awareness of dementia in Horsham. It was great to see so many people taking part to support the people living in Horsham who are affected by dementia.”

The walk was also supported by Horsham’s MP Jeremy Quin.

He said: “I was delighted to join the park walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society for the third year running. It’s wonderful to see so many people supporting the group.

“The more we can raise the profile of dementia and make Horsham a better place for those living with the condition the better.”

The Alzheimer’s Society’s memory walk season runs from August 1 to October 31.

Participants can take part in a memory walk as an individual or a group to raise money for the charity, which meets the needs of people affected by dementia and advances research into the condition.

If you would like to host your own memory walk, visit www.memorywalk.org.uk for more information about how to do it.

The charity will support memory walks with a fundraising pack and digital organiser’s guide, to help advise on the event.

For more information on the Horsham Rusty Brains, call the Alzheimer’s Society Sussex helpline on 01403 213017.