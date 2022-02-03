Donna Guyver hoped to raise £100 with her Walk 28 Miles in February challenge but has already topped £350 thanks to generous supporters.

She is lead activities co-ordinator at Kingsland House, a Barchester Healthcare home in Shoreham, and is keen to raise vital funds for dementia research.

Donna said: “I’m taking on the challenge of walking 28 miles in February for Alzheimer’s Research UK and I’ve smashed my donation amount of £100 in less than 24 hours, so have increased it. Very emotional how much support I have.

Donna Guyver hoped to raise £100 with her Walk 28 Miles in February challenge but has already topped £350 thanks to generous supporters

“If you want to help me to support the cause and raise vital funds for dementia research, please donate on my page. Whether it’s £5 or £15, you’ll be helping to make an impact. Feel free to follow along with my walking challenge or join me and take it on yourself. Together we can make a difference, and give hope to all those living with dementia.”

Donna has been at Kingsland House for nearly four months and has great support at the home. She will be walking to work each day to help clock up her mileage for the challenge.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “Everyone at Kingsland House is keen to show Donna support on her walking adventure, especially the residents, who are looking forward to hearing all about her daily walks.

“ARUK is a great cause that helps many people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, which is a cause very close to the hearts of all our staff and residents, and we are really proud of Donna to be raising this money.”

The care home’s Memory Lane community is a unique environment, designed to encourage active and enjoyable living for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Karen added: “Our Memory Lane community is at the heart of the home and so we are very pleased that Donna is using her fundraising page for such a worthy cause.”