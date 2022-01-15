Vulnerable teenager missing from Crawley - Dial 999 if you see him
A search is underway for a vulnerable missing teenager from Crawley.
Sussex Police officers are concerned for a 16-year-old boy, named as Troy, who has been reported missing from Crawley.
He has been described as vulnerable and was last seen getting on a train at Ifield railway station at 5.06pm on Friday (January 14), police said.
A spokesperson added: "The train was destined for Peterborough, however Troy has no links to Peterborough and it is unknown where he may have travelled to.
"Troy is described as white, about 5ft 4in, of slim build, and has short dark hair. He also wears glasses.
"He was last seen wearing his school uniform – a navy blue fleece, full length woollen pullover, black trousers and black shoes – and a purple and yellow scarf."
Sussex Police is working with partners, including British Transport Police, and has urged anyone who sees Troy to dial 999, quoting serial 936 of 14/01.
