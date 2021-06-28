Volunteers needed at Age UK’s Billingshurst charity shop after pandemic causes reduced numbers

Age UK is looking for people to help out at the shop in Jengers Mead both behind the scenes and on the shop floor – including serving customers and creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.

The charity shop helps raise funds for Age UK’s work and services supporting older people, which have been a lifeline during lockdown and throughout Covid-19.

Molly Hedger, manager at the Age UK Billingshurst shop, said: “We know that coronavirus has bought about many challenges for our volunteers and this has sadly left us with a reduced number.

Age UK's Billingshurst charity shop is in need of volunteers

“The Age UK Billingshurst shop is reliant on the support and time given to us by volunteers and we are urgently appealing to people in Billingshurst to join our team.

“We also know that many people may now be affected by new challenges from either redundancy or furlough and we offer a range of volunteering opportunities to those who may be impacted.

“We can offer taster sessions for those looking to get a flavour of what’s involved. So if you’re looking to develop new skills or simply make new friends, please give the shop a call on 01403 784344.

“Even small amounts of time can really make a huge difference.”

Covid secure measures are in place at the shop to help keep staff, volunteers and customers safe.