The Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station in Littlehampton Harbour

The lifeboat station, in Littlehampton Harbour, was forced to close to visitors in March, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But from today it will be opening its doors to the public again.

Open from 10am to 4pm during the summer, and until 3pm in winter, visitors will be able to see Littlehampton RNLI’s two lifeboats, Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope, talk to the station’s friendly volunteers and find out more about the RNLI and water safety.

The RNLI has been present in Littlehampton since 1884 and, from 1967 to 2016, was the home of the lifeboat Blue Peter I, funded by a successful and popular appeal by the BBC children’s programme Blue Peter.

Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station is now looking for friendly volunteers to help give guided tours to the public and school groups. Visitor volunteers are responsible for supervising the public to ensure they remain safe, keep the boathouse Covid-19 secure, and talk to the public about the lifeboats, the RNLI and, in particular with the children, water safety.

Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat visits officer Brian Capp said: “Volunteers should be available for a three-hour shift in the summer, or two-and-a-half hours in winter – mornings or afternoons. They will need to demonstrate how important it is for people to understand the dangers the sea can throw up. They will also need to encourage the public to sign up, join or donate to the RNLI so that we are able to continue saving lives at sea.”