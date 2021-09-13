Volunteers carry out restoration work at Sullington Warren

The society, whose volunteers regularly carry out work at Sullington, is now seeking new members.

A spokesman said: “With an increasing local population and pressure to build more housing the need to ensure that there are also sufficient green spaces for people to enjoy becomes more pressing.

“The more members we have the stronger is our voice.”

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society take a well-earned break. Photo: Brian Burns

The conservation activities on Sullington Warren are held on the second Saturday of every month, from 9.30am - 12noon.

Another conservation morning is held in Sandgate Park on the forth Saturday of every month from 10am - 12noon.

To learn more about the Sandgate Conservation Society, who work closely with the National Trust and Horsham District Council, contact :