Volunteer who has helped hundreds of Mid Sussex residents celebrated at charity event
A community transport charity held an afternoon tea in Burgess Hill last week to celebrate one of its volunteers and to bring members together for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Bluebird Community Transport acknowledged the great work of volunteer driver Terry Pearce by giving him a volunteer of the year award during the event held at the Woolpack Pub.
The event also allowed members to chat, renew friendships and have vital social interaction that they have been missing during this troubling time.
Bluebird chief executive Matt Roberts said: “Terry’s contribution to what we do cannot be overstated. In the past year he has delivered 545 trips for people who just would not have been able to get out without his help.
“Sometimes we can’t help people with ad-hoc trips to medical and other appointments on our minibus services. That’s when our volunteers come in. Terry has been amazing! Going above and beyond to help hundreds of people across Mid Sussex.”
The afternoon tea was hailed a great success, with one member commenting: “We’ve all missed being able to get out during this awful time. It’s so nice to see everyone and do something normal. The staff at the pub have looked after us so well and the drivers are just wonderful!”