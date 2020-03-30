Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester called in to co-ordinate community response to coronavirus

The community response to the current coronavirus crisis has been immense and Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester is on hand to help co-ordinate all the offers of support in the area.

The charity, known as VAAC, is working closely with West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council and Chichester District Council to manage the community response across the county.

Hilda Sherwood, chief executive of Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester

It is working hard to match up potential volunteers with organisations that need some extra support.

If you are a local charity or voluntary group that is looking for more volunteers to deliver your service, or an individual who would like to volunteer some of your time to help others, you can call VAAC on 07572673012 or email admin@vaac.org.uk for more information.

Hilda Sherwood, chief executive, said: “In these uncertain times, it is amazing how the community is coming together to support one another.

“We have support groups on social media and YouTube, volunteers that are delivering food parcels and medicines, and neighbours that are making sure vulnerable people in their street are safe and stay well.”

Volunteers could be helping organisations to deliver their normal services; taking phone calls or checking in with clients, transporting people to appointments or looking after people on hospital wards; or delivering new or informal services that have arisen due to the coronavirus. These might include delivering food or medicines, walking dogs or phoning isolated or vulnerable people to check they are okay.

VAAC is also reaching out to local charities and community groups that might need some additional support during these difficult times. It can help with advice on appropriate policies and procedures, such as keeping volunteers safe, identifying funding opportunities and keeping them up-to-date on all the current guidance and advice.

If you would like to find out more about how VAAC can help you or your organisation, visit the website www.vaac.org.uk/news/coronavirus

-----

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

In addition, please write to your MP urging the Government to provide some additional financial support for local newspapers and their websites like this one and ensuring that supermarkets continue to stock them. I cannot stress enough how important such an intervention would be.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.