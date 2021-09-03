Villagers to stage demo over ‘restoration’ plans for Washington sand quarry

They are dismayed over proposals for the future of Rock Common Quarry.

Quarry company Dudman has operated the site under lease from landowners The Wiston Estate for the past 10 years.

Now both are seeking planning approval from West Sussex County Council to extend the time permitted for sand extraction so all the remaining reserves of sand can be worked and processed.

Rock Common Quarry in Washington

But they also want to change restoration plans for the site. Initially they had planned to create a lake by filling the empty quarry with deep water - but now want to fill it with builders’ rubble instead. Protesters maintain: “This is not restoration, it is landfill.”

Chanctonbury Landfill Action Group say they will be carrying out a peaceful demonstration outside Washington Village hall today (Friday September 3) to protest ‘at the so called restoration.’

The demo will coincide with the a presentation from Wison from 5pm-8pm. A spokesman for the action group said: “If you feel as passionately as we do, please come along and bring a placard. Don’t forget social distancing and mask.”

The spokesman added: “The proposal to fill {the quarry} with inert material to approximately a third of the volume, then form some lakes with lodges is ludicrous.”

They fear that, if planning approval is granted, the quarry will be filled with rubble “which will take 50 years plus to fill.