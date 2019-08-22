Villagers say ‘cheers’ to popular landlord as he gets set to leave Sussex pub

‘We’ll miss you’ - that’s the message going out from a community to a popular Sussex pub landlord who is calling ‘time’ after 63 years.

Chip Sawyer is retiring from the Limeburners in Newbridge Road, Billingshurst, at the end of September.

Chip Sawyer whose family have run the Limeburners pub for the past 63 years. Photo: Kate Shemilt

The pub has been run by Chip’s family since his parents Harry and Freda took it over in 1956.

Now 70-year-old Chip and his wife Sandra are planning to retire to their home in Southwater.

Meanwhile, villagers in Billingshurst have taken to social media to express their sorrow at his departure.

One woman said: “Sad to see the pub leave your family.” She told Chip: “Enjoy your retirement, your turn to be waited on.”

Another posted: “What a shame to be losing such a wonderful landlord.”

And another added: “Happy retirement Chip, you’ll be missed by many!”

One described it as “a real end of an era.”

Others told of how they had enjoyed many meals at the Limeburners and camping trips there - a camp site was established behind the pub soon after Chip’s parents took it over.

Still more spoke of the ‘many happy memories’ they have of visits to the pub.

Chip himself says he hopes to spend some time in retirement travelling to parts of the UK that he has not yet visited.