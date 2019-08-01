Village school ‘under threat’ could move to new site in Mid Sussex

Children at a primary school between Horsham and Haywards Heath which is under threat of closure could be moved to a new larger site.

Warninglid Primary School - which currently has around 50 pupils - is among five schools placed at risk of closure or merger by West Sussex County Council.

But Bob Clark, chairman of Warninglid School governors, says that the school - staff and pupils - could move to new premises.

The county council is currently considering the future of the school as part of its ‘school effectiveness’ strategy.

A spokesman said: “We have been working with schools for some time to discuss future challenges and we are therefore considering changes to a very small number of schools, with exceptionally low pupil numbers, which may include federation, merger, relocation, or closure.”

But school governor Bob Clark said: “Our governing body has been in consultation with the local education authority over the last year recognising that our school would be at risk given our pupil numbers. Also recognising the quality of education that we provide for children with needs which are addressed in the nurturing environment of a small rural school.

“We are a strong team having worked hard over recent years to merit a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in all aspects of our performance. Not a school that you would wish to lose.

“Our preferred solution, supported by the LEA, avoiding closure, is to relocate our existing school - governors, teaching and other staff and children - to new premises near to Warninglid in conjunction with the building of a large new housing development.

“We would by so doing safeguard our future and provide the new development with the core of an existing ‘Good’ school.

“The ‘new’ school would still be relatively mall - some 120 pupils in due course - but economically viable.

“We would also avoid the disruption to pupils and staff that closure would bring.

“It is early days and there is much consultation to be done and plans to be made, the earliest beginning for the’new’ school would be 2021. But with a fair wind we see a winning situation for all concerned.

“So far we have had positive feedback from our parents.

“In the meantime the LEA are committed to continue to support us over the next two years and we are committed to delivering the same high standard of education.

“Any new parents with children joining us will have a certain future and the prospect of spanking new facilities at the new site.”