Village pub near Horsham to reopen ... under a new name

A village pub near Horsham which has been bought by new owners is set to reopen soon ... under a different name.

The Cock Inn at Southwater is currently being revamped and will reopen under the new name of The Tipsy Fox.

The Cock Inn, Southwater SUS-170214-094404001

The new owners say they hope they new name will ‘complement the work we are doing to give the pub a fresh start.’

In a post on social media, the owners say: “We understand and appreciate that over the years this pub has gone through many changes of ownership and has not always been considered to be one of the best pubs in the area.

“What we would like to reassure you is that we are committed to bringing this pub back to its rightful place at the heart of the Southwater community.

“Likewise we want to make this a pub for all to enjoy with a large focus on being family friendly.

“We have spent the last two months working tirelessly to clear and strip the pub out in order to give the pub a complete facelift.

“Our intention is not to lose the character or feel of the pub but to give it a new lease of life and transform every part whilst implementing some new features.”