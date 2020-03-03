Village land near Storrington goes up for sale

A piece of land in a village near Storrington is going up for auction later this month.

The 0.29-acre plot in Spinney Lane, West Chiltington, is being described as being sold ‘with potential.’

Land at Spinney Lane, West Chiltington, is being sold at auction SUS-200303-150555001

Property auctioneers Clive Emson say they expect the land to sell for around £70,000 - £80,000.

The land is one of 159 lots going under the hammer at the auction at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on March 27.

Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This rectangular parcel of land situated off Monkmead Lane, between West Chiltington and Storrington, is set to attract strong interest.

“We consider the land may be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all the necessary consents being available.”