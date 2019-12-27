Village Friends thrilled with boost to numbers in 2019

Village Friends, covering the Six Villages area between Arundel and Chichester, has had a most successful year, with a boost to the number of volunteers and a surge in the number of people seeking support. Events throughout the year have helped raise awareness of the small charity and its good neighbour service, visiting elderly and lonely people in their homes in the area, including Barnham, Eastergate, Westergate, Walberton, Fontwell and Yapton.