Village Friends summer lunch helps combat isolation
Village Friends has hosted the second of three social events this year, thanks to the generous support of the community. Around 30 people gathered at Barnham Community Hall for the summer lunch, giving isolated people an opportunity to socialise and renew friendships made at previous events.
The small charity, based in the Six Villages area, provides a good neighbour service to visit elderly and lonely people in their homes in Barnham, Eastergate, Aldingbourne, Yapton, Ford, Walberton and Westergate. The third event of the year is planned for December. For information, call 07925 217843 or email villagefriends6@gmail.com.
