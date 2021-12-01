Littlehampton Fish and Chips, in Beach Road, has received a recommendation award from Restaurant Guru a company that rate restaurants based on their customer reviews.

Saty Dhajan, owner of Littlehampton Fish and Chips, said: “I think we have received this award because we haven’t changed anything in terms of food since we opened over 20 years ago.

“We use the same quality oil, same quality batter, customers say that we are like an old school chippy, we just keep things straight forward and to the point, and we make sure all of our food is served fresh, quickly, and at a reasonable price.”

Saty, owner of Littlehampton Fish and Chips, with his staff VJ and Mr Singh outside the restaurant in Beach Road

Saty said that receiving a recommendation award purely based on customer reviews is ‘absolutely fantastic’.

He added: “It means that we are doing something right and the fact that we are still running after over 20 years is absolutely fantastic.

“We do everything for the customers. You can’t go into a job every day to do the same thing and hate it, you have to enjoy it and the customer feedback and satisfaction is what keeps us going.”

Saty and the staff members at Littlehampton Fish and Chips want to thank the customers who helped them receive this award.