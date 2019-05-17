Video game fun event at Crawley for charity

More than 2,000 video games will be available to play at a charity event in Crawley later this month.

Sussex charity Family Support Work (FSW) is holding the event during May half term in conjunction with retro gaming specialists Press Start 2 Join.

The event, taking place at Broadfield Community Centre on Wednesday, May 29, will see a host of retro and modern gaming consoles and more than 2,000 games available to play for the afternoon.

Nikki Kerr, director of fundraising and marketing, FSW, said: “From the classic Atari to the newest XBox and a mixture of single and multi-player games, there will be something for everybody, including prize tournaments.

“Tickets (£8 adult, £6 child, £20 family) are available by calling 01273 832963 or online at www.familysupportwork.org/events.

“FSW has been working with vulnerable and disadvantaged families since 1890, providing emotional and practical support to help them overcome crisis.

“All profits from the day will support FSW’s work with families throughout Sussex.”