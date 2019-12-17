Victory in Sussex villagers’ battle to save play meadow

A years-long battle to save a children’s play meadow from development has finally ended in victory.

Mid Sussex District Council granted itself planning permission to build a large detached house on the play area - in Courtmead Road, Cuckfield - in January, despite opposition from local residents.

Children from the Next Step Nursery used to use the play meadow until it was padlocked by the council SUS-191217-110435001

But the planning approval has now been quashed by a High Court judge to the delight of villagers who have long campaigned for the meadow - used by generations of children - to be preserved as a play area.

High Court judge Mrs Justice Lang overturned the permission, saying councillors had been ‘seriously misled’ into granting it.

The council had proposed to build the house and sell it ‘off plan’ for around £2 million saying the proceeds would benefit the community.

Nearby resident Flis Irving has spearheaded the villagers’ battle to save the land after the council first padlocked the entrance to the meadow - which is in a conservation area - six years ago.

She described the council’s actions as ‘morally wrong’ and is now delighted at the victory. “The council need to do a bit of soul-searching now,” she said, adding that she also hoped the council would now “act in the interests of the village by removing the padlock as well as the towering hoardings which block spectacular views to the South Downs from the footpath.”

She accused the council of ‘wasting tens of thousands of taxpayers’ money’ in seeking to build on the land.

Also overjoyed at the victory is Janet Beales, who runs the village’s Next Step Nursery which had used the play meadow for around 20 years before it was padlocked.

“When I told parents we had won there was a great ‘whoopee’ round the nursery,” she said.

Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for comment.