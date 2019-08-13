Victory for pedestrian crossing petition as works start near Chichester park

A pedestrian crossing is being created in Florence Road, Chichester after a campaign to improve road safety in the area by the park.

Florence Park Community Group set up a petition of more than 200 signatures asking for a crossing point in 2016 after a fatal road traffic collision.

ks190457-1 Florence Road Roadworks phot kate'Florence Road roadworks.ks190457-1 SUS-190813-101133008

Read the original story here: Pedestrian’s death sparks road crossing petition from Chichester residents

Parent Helen Wood, who lives on Florence Road, said: “I signed the petition back in 2016, and am delighted that something is being done.

“There is a real problem with speeding along Florence Road and as a mum of two small children, it is a real worry.

“Hopefully the crossings will cause drivers to slow down as well as provide a safe place to cross.”

The new signal controlled Puffin style crossing is expected to take until the end of August to complete.

Cllr Simon Oakley pushed for the project to be carried out by the county council as part of infrastructure plans.

He said there was a need for the crossing ‘not only for the existing residents East of Florence Road but also new and future residents at the Bartholomews site and further out at Shopwyke, improving the option to walk to and from the city centre and Florence Park’.

He added: “When financial resources are tight, getting funds allocated to a project like this needs a lot of evidence and an ability to persistently make a substantive case.”

Do you support the new crossing? Contact news@chiobserver.co.uk