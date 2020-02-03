Vegan Fest Horsham to welcome Downton Abbey actor as plant-based fair returns

A fair celebrating the vegan lifestyle will return to Horsham complete with new stallholders and a guest appearance from Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan.

The Drill Hall in Denne Road will once again be turned into a plant-based paradise for this year’s Vegan Fest Horsham on Saturday, April 25, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, after around 2,000 people attended in 2019.

Vegan-friendly Horsham businesses will be among those attending this year, and Horsham-based The Born Free Foundation will be one of two charities who will receive funds from the fair.

Organiser Helen Crabb said: “The interest in veganism in both the UK and the rest of the world is growing rapidly, with a record number of people taking part in Veganuary at the start of the year.

“There are some excellent vegan alternatives to most animal based foods these days, so following a vegan lifestyle is becoming far easier.

“For many, the transition to veganism is triggered by awareness of the cruelty to animals in both the meat and dairy industry.

“For others it may be for health reasons, as it now generally accepted that a well-planned plant-based diet can bring many long-term health benefits.

“But for most, the decision to follow a vegan lifestyle goes hand in hand with knowing that overall it is considered a more environmentally friendly way of living.

“So whether you are a fully-fledged vegan or just need some ideas or a bit of inspiration for a vegan friend or relative, do come along and take a look!”

Helen hopes actor Peter Egan will be able to attend the event to talk about his work with the charity Animals Asia as well as his own vegan journey.

There will also be more than 40 stalls in the main hall offering a vast array of products including vegan chocolates, beauty products, cakes, books, cheese, household items, nutrition and environmental advice, as well as a number of catering stalls offering a wide range of delicious hot and cold foods.

In addition, wine and locally produced beer will be available in the bar area, together with hot drinks.

There will also be a series of free talks throughout the day focusing on a variety of topics.

Entrance fee is £2 per person (under 16s free) and all profits will be going jointly to The Born Free Foundation and Animals Asia.

For further details visit Vegan Fest Horsham’s Facebook page or email veganfesthorsham@gmail.com

