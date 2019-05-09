Vandals destroy memorial in attack on Sussex village church

Vandals destroyed an historic lychgate - a memorial to those who served in World War I - in an attack at a village churchyard.

The Victorian gate was kicked in and part of it broken off during the attack at St John the Evangelist Church in Copthorne on Tuesday.

Churchwarden Monica Polley said the vandalism was the latest in a string of incidents at the church. “The police have been involved every time,” she said.

“Last year we had paint sprayed on the perspex cover on the lychgate and every week we have to clear up litter and drug-taking paraphernalia. It’s ongoing.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for any witnesses to the latest incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: “If you have any information that could help in catching those responsible please call us on the non-emergency number 101.”