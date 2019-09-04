Vandals cause ‘substantial damage’ at park near Horsham

Vandals have caused ‘substantial damage’ at a beauty spot on the edge of Horsham.

Property has been wrecked and graffiti daubed in Southwater Country Park.

Horsham District Council, which runs the park, says that among items damaged is a street piano made by children at Castlewood Primary School in Southwater.

A council spokesman, describing the damage as ‘substantial’, said it was believed the damage was caused on Monday.

In a post on social media, the spokesman added: “We believe the incident took place between 8-10pm. The police have been informed and attended yesterday with forensic officers.

“If anyone knows anything about this incident, please contact Sussex Police at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting Crime Ref No is 47190149602.

“We are very disappointed that following a lovely summer the willful actions of a few have left the park in disrepair and will do all we can to find those responsible.”