‘Urgent need’ for foster carers in Horsham after rise in young people entering care system

A social enterprise is expanding its fostering services across Horsham in a bid to support the hundreds of children and young people currently in need of a foster family.

Five Rivers Child Care is aiming to help stem a shortfall of 1,020 foster carers across the South East, and increasing the number of foster carers in Horsham over the next 12 months following a rise in the number of young people entering the care system.

Jem Orman, fostering operations manager for Five Rivers Child Care in the south and south east, said: “There is an urgent need for residents in Horsham to move into the foster care industry. Hundreds of children’s lives could be changed for the better by a loving, supporting home and foster family.”

Five Rivers Child Care is looking to recruit carers from across the county on long term and short term placements, as well as those who are available for respite care.

People from all walks of life can become foster carers as long as they are over 21 years of age. This includes single people, co-habiting couples, same-sex couples and people living in rented accommodation – the only requirement is a private bedroom for each foster child.

Jem said: “Making the move into fostering is never an easy choice to make, but it’s incredibly rewarding and we pride ourselves on providing all of the support and training people need to make the career switch a success.

“Over the next 12 months our goal is to tackle the misconceptions people might have of becoming a foster carer in Horsham, and to help people understand the difference they could make to the life of a young person.”

A series of information events for prospective foster carers will take place across West Sussex next year.

Five Rivers Child Care will be posting further details about their upcoming events in the New Year across their social channels on Facebook or Twitter.

For more information visit www.five-rivers.org, call 0345 266 0272 or email carer.enquiries@five-rivers.org

