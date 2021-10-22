Northbrook MET in Worthing has partnered with Enzo Fiore, owner of Italian restaurant O’Curniciello in Lancing, along with his friend Saverio Mela, owner of Italian kitchens G-Lite in Worthing and Bedda in Brighton, to open a pizza cookery school.

The school had its opening night on Monday (October 18) where guests attended from Regione Campania, a district in Napels, including Gennaro Tommasino, master pizzaiolo from Bellini Restaurant in Naples, which is said to be one of the oldest and most historic in Italy.

A spokesperson from the pizza cookery school said: “This school will be exclusively authorised by the Regione Campania, the most important district council in Naples, Italy.

New pizza cookery school approved by a district in Naples opens at Northbrook College in Worthing

“This unique course will be the first time in the world where two countries and two counties will combine, offering UK residents the opportunity to explore, learn, and gain a professional apprenticeship in the art of genuine Neapolitan pizza making.

The first 10 places will be offered free to selected GBMET students ensuring that they have the skills to go straight into employment once they have completed their training.

“This business inspired idea, supported by the forward-thinking team at GBMET Northbrook shows how business and education can work hand in hand to ensure Worthing’s young people find great careers locally.”

New pizza cookery school approved by a district in Naples opens at Northbrook College in Worthing

New pizza cookery school approved by a district in Naples opens at Northbrook College in Worthing

New pizza cookery school approved by a district in Naples opens at Northbrook College in Worthing