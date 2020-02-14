Union flag to be flown in Horsham to mark Prince Andrew’s birthday

The Union Flag is to be flown in Horsham next week to mark Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday, despite controversy surrounding official celebrations.

Some councils expressed dismay when the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government reminded local authorities to fly the flag for the Duke of York’s birthday after the prince withdrew from royal duties following a backlash over his friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But a spokesman for Horsham District Council said: “The council will abide by the official advice given on the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government website and fly its flag for Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday.”

The prince will be 60 on February 19.

The Union Flag traditionally flies on the birthday of 10 members of of the royal family - the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie Wessex.