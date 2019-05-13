Underground camera helps in search for dog lost down rabbit hole at Sussex park

A desperate search is continuing to find a pet dog that has now been missing for 10 days after disappearing down a rabbit hole at a Sussex park.

The little dog - a Jack Russell crossbreed called Quinn - vanished while on a walk at Sandgate Park, Storrington, on May 3.

Posters have been distributed over a wide area in a desperate search for Quinn SUS-190513-114921001

But today his owner Melissa Moremon vowed: “I’m not going to give up hope.”

Dozens of people have been helping Melissa - who works at the RSPCA charity headquarters in Southwater where Quinn is a mascot - in her hunt for the little dog.

“I just hope he is found or appears soon as it really is the worst form of torture when you don’t have any idea where they might be,” said Melissa.

A specialist underground camera was brought in on Saturday to try to find Quinn but there was no sight of him. “I was very deflated on Sunday but felt at least I could eliminate some of the area where I thought he might be, and it gives me hope that he might be above ground somewhere so his chances of being seen might be higher,” said Melissa.

Meanwhile, the search goes on. “People are being really helpful,” said Melissa. “The people of Storrington have been amazing. They really have been fantastic.”

Anyone with information about Quinn or who may be able to help locate him should contact 07776 196 254.