UK border force officer visits Horsham college

A UK border force officer held a careers session at Collyer’s college.

Simon Turner answered questions about his experiences working in border control. The ‘lively’ session also explored apprentice routes and a range of career paths.

The event was planned by Lucy Hargreaves, Collyer’s employability programme co-odinator. She said: “Simon spoke with great enthusiasm about UK border force careers and the students were certainly actively engaged, asking thoughtful, interesting questions.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to Simon Turner, who is an absolute credit to our UK border force professionals. The feedback from the students has been incredibly positive.”