Tyson Fury visits West Sussex

Tyson Fury enjoyed scrambled eggs and salmon during a visit to West Sussex on Friday (November 8).

The heavyweight boxer, nicknamed the Gypsy King, spent the morning in Crispins Café in East Street in Chichester with his father John.

Crispins owner Jo Newman said: "It was on the house because my husband is a big fan. When he left he asked if we wanted to take a photo. It was a one off event."

Jo said although she had watched Mr fury fight before, she didn't recognise him initially.

Jo and her husband Simon took over Crispins ten months ago and said this weekend was their best yet though she doesn't believe it is linked to the boxer's visit.