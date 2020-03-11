Two wins at Crufts for dedicated Horsham girl

A Horsham 11-year-old with type 1 diabetes has won two categories in Crufts 2020 after competing in the show over the weekend.

Yvie Thompson, a student at Millais school, won the Under 18 Jumping category for six- to 11-year-olds for large dogs and the Young Kennel Club Agility Dog of the Year.

Yvie and Epic won the Under 18 Jumping category for six- to 11-year-olds for large dogs and overall with the fastest dog in all age groups

She was competing with border collie Castomya Epic Enchant Mint, known as Epic.

This is the second year in a row Yvie has won the Crufts agility category. The duo also came first overall in the jumping category, with the fastest dog of all 68 competitors in all age groups.

Her mum Chloe said: “Yvie kept saying that it was amazing and she was so excited to have won.

“She first became interested in Crufts when she was seven, so we got her a dog and she has been training ever since.

“She trains twice a week for an hour each time, with ten minutes here and there at home and any additional training days. She’s very dedicated.

“Two years ago, she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and so we constantly have to monitor her blood levels. It’s not a simple day out.

“We constantly have to work to keep her levels stable. Sometimes it’s a case of getting the jelly babies out. It can also affect her concentration.

“It’s made her quite determined in what she’s done. It’s quite inspirational.

“Being diagnosed was quite a shock but it’s never stopped her doing what she wants.

“She realises that you may have to do things a bit differently with an illness, but you are still able to take part.”

Yvie is planning to take part in next year’s Crufts qualifiers.