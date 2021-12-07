Two people injured after tree falls onto car on A281
Two people have been taken to hospital after a tree fell onto a car on the A281 this afternoon.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:19 pm
South East Coast Ambulance Service was alerted and rushed to the scene in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, at around 3.15pm.
A spokesman confirmed that a tree had fallen onto a car.
He said: “Ambulance crews have attended the scene and two patients were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to East Surrey Hospital.”
The A281 is currently closed in both directions.
West Sussex County Council says that a highways emergency crew is attending to clear the tree from the roadway.