Two men ‘improving’ in hospital after Horsham drugs incident

Two men left fighting for their lives after collapsing in Horsham Park on Saturday are now ‘improving’ in hospital.

Police say the men were found in the park at around 11pm after taking what are believed to be illegal substances.

Police investigating a drugs incident in Horsham Park SUS-191230-152340001

A spokesman said today: “The two men remain in hospital but in a stable and improving condition.”

Earlier, Detective Inspector Colin Garman said: “We are trying to identify just what these two men had taken to cause them to become critically ill and want to hear from anyone with information.

“In particular, we would like to speak to a group of men who were reported to be in the area at the time.”

He urged anyone who had taken drugs and was feeling unwell to seek immediate medical attention.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened and urge them to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Clock.