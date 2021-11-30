Two Faced Twins: Worthing artists open year-two art exhibition after inspiring pupils at Lyndhurst Infant School
Artists who inspired Worthing children to put on their own exhibition were special guests at the official opening, featuring paintings of the town’s landmarks.
Two Faced Twins, Stella and Gem Stevens, cut the ribbon at Lyndhurst Infant School’s art exhibition, having inspired pupils in year two as part of their art classes.
The children visited the twins’ gallery on Worthing seafront in September to see their work and learn more in a question and answer session.
The twins shared their expertise and explained the processes of designing and developing their artwork.
The children then sketched buildings on the seafront, ready to develop into their own pieces.
Di South, head teacher, said: “We feel that it is very important for children to be inspired by local artists and by their local area.”
Back at school, the children continued to create their own artworks, incorporating their sketches of the town’s landmarks into their paintings, and made plans to open their own gallery.
The exhibition was open to parents and the twins were delighted to see the results of the children’s hard work.
Mrs Jo Halley, deputy head teacher, said: “The children were totally inspired by visiting such significant local artists. We have been so impressed with the standard of work exhibited at Lyndhurst.”