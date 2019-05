Two cars collided in Crawley this afternoon (May 4).

Traffic reports say Hawth Avenue is partially blocked both ways following the collision, which happened at around 3pm.

The collision happened near the Harvester pub. Picture: Google Street View

Two cars were involved, it says, at the A2220 Paymaster Generals Roundabout, near to the The Hawth Park Inn Harvester pub.

Queuing traffic has been reported.

