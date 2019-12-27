TV presenter supports scheme helping financially challenged families in Crawley at Christmas

TV news presenter Nicholas Owen helped lend a hand to families who were financially challenged at Christmas time.

Mr Owen and his family visited Oriel High School in Maidenbower to take part in the community service provided by the Greenaway Foundation.

Every year the foundation tries to make a difference in the local community by providing financially challenged families with all the ingredients they will need to cook a healthy two course Christmas dinner and the children with the presents they have wished for.

Darren Greenaway, who owns Greenaway estate agents in High Street, Crawley, started the service the 2011. Darren said it was a perfect way to give back to the local community.

However over the years things have grown to such an extent, that the company is now in the final stages of setting up its own charity. It currently receives nominations from more than 50 schools, council bodies and other charities.

Due to the ever increasing numbers that the Greenaway Foundation helps each Christmas, it had to break with the tradition of setting everything up at their offices. Everything was relocated to Oriel High School and with an army of more than 100 volunteers helping out, 344 families received deliveries on Christmas Eve.

This year also marked third year of the wishing tree where children from these families could pop into the estate agents offices and make a wish for a present. Along with the meals there were more than 700 presents delivered that each child had wished for.

Mr Owen and his family all worked tirelessly throughout the morning. By lunchtime all deliveries had been made, the school had been tidied up and the team was busy reviewing all the efforts to see where improvements could be made for Christmas 2020.