TV broadcaster Gloria visits retirement village near Crawley to chair panel on '101 Ways to Enjoy Getting Older'

TV broadcaster Gloria Hunniford OBE paid a special visit to a retirement village in Faygate.

Gloria chaired a panel at Durrant Village called '101 Ways to Enjoy Getting Older' sharing her own experiences.

The free event was held jointly with Legal & General, which financially backs Inspired Villages, the developer and operator behind Durrants Village.

Retirement experts from Legal & General held talks and gave information about how to save for and make the most of your retirement, including Dame Helena Morrissey DBE, head of Legal & General’s Personal Investing team.

The event was the latest instalment of Inspired’s 101 Ways to Enjoy Getting Older campaign, a national campaign which identifies top tips for a happy retirement. The campaign has comprised two panel events with Gloria at other Inspired Villages in the last year. Over 500 ‘ways’ have been collected from over 55s since the campaign began, sharing their tips and aspirations for growing older happily.

Those attending were asked to share their ‘ways’, from which Gloria picked examples to lead the discussion. The campaign will culminate in a national panel event chaired by Gloria at the Southbank Centre in London on November 21.

Gloria said: “It’s been fantastic to be at Durrants Village for another ‘101’ event with Inspired.

“The campaign is a joyous one and really highlights how we can embrace and celebrate the process of growing older.

“It is always interesting to hear other peoples’ wisdom, tips and experiences of getting older and talk about how we can all look to make the lives of older people around us better.

“Retirement is a time to enjoy a new lease of life and all the freedom and new experiences this can bring.”

On the panel with Gloria was Inspired’s sales and marketing director James Cobb, who shared his expertise on making the most of retirement, and Rebecca Kennelly, director of volunteering at the Royal Voluntary Service, who delivered a presentation and discussed the benefits of volunteering in retirement.

The talks from Legal & General’s retirement experts covered how to see your saving aspirations come to life, how to supplement your pension pot and the product options available at retirement.

