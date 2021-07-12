Lyndhurst Infant School was delighted to be invited to try out the trail, led by Nadia Chalk and Vanessa Breen from Creative Waves.

Pupils learned some fascinating facts about the trees and flowers planted by the Stern family and had a fun game of Tree Top Trumps.

Di South, headteacher, said: “The children felt very lucky to explore this amazing garden.

Pupils from Lyndhurst Infant School enjoying the new tree trail at Highdown Gardens

“We have become very interested in trees and flowers, and have even made name cards for our own trees at school.